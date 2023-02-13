Comedian Michael McIntyre is set to bring laughter and joy to audiences across the UK as he has announced his highly anticipated tour. The ‘Macnificient’ tour , which will take place between 2023 and 2024, will see the London-born stand up comic travel to various cities including First Direct Arena in Leeds this November.

Kicking off his tour in Bristol on September 6, McIntyre, who presents his own popular series ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’, will head to 20 major cities across the UK and Ireland. This includes London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff with tickets going on sale this week.

However, he will travel to the US for a two-night performance in New York in September of this year, before continuing his UK tour in October in Bournemouth. Birmingham will serve as the last stop on his UK tour before he moves on to Belfast in June 2024, concluding his overall tour.

McIntyre, a staple of the UK comedy industry for more than two decades, has developed a reputation for producing humorous and relatable stand-up routines, which has elevated him to the status of one of the most in-demand comics in the nation.

The 46-year-old has also received various honours and awards throughout his career, including a BAFTA for his BBC One programme ‘ Michael McIntyre’s Big Show ’. He currently hosts game show, The Wheel on BBC One and also hosts the US version on NBC.

Along with stand-up comedy, McIntyre has also performed in three episodes of Live at the Apollo, presented his own comedy show on BBC One called Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

When is Michael McIntyre coming to Leeds?

Michael McIntyre will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena on November 25, 2023.

How to get Michael McIntyre UK Macnificent tour tickets

The tickets will be on general sale on Ticketmaster from 10am on February 17 and the presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 15 from 10am.

Pictured: Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre UK Tour 2023/2024 venues

2023

September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre

October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena

2024

February 23, 24 - Plymouth, Pavilions

March 8, 9 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

March 22, 23 - Manchester - AO Arena

April 5, 6, 12, 13 - London, The O2

April 20 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

April 26 - Hull, Hull Arena

April 27 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

May 10, 11 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

May 16 - Aberdeen, P&J Arena

May 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 24, 25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

June 1 - Belfast, SSE Arena

