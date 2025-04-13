La Fonda Horsforth review: I tried one of the best-rated tapas restaurants in Leeds serving delicious paella

By YEP Reviewer
Published 13th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Horsforth residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining and drinking options.

New Road Side is awash with options, spanning various different cuisines and types of atmosphere.

La Fonda is among Google’s best-rated tapas restaurants in Leeds and as a lover of small Spanish bowls of joy, I just had to pop down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exterior is neat if somewhat unremarkable, but do not be fooled by the lack of outdoor flash. Inside lies exquisite Spanish treats catering for an array of different tastes.

La Fonda can be found on New Road Side in Horsforth. La Fonda can be found on New Road Side in Horsforth.
La Fonda can be found on New Road Side in Horsforth. | Google Earth

Inside, the venue is intimate and cosy. La Fonda strikes the balance well, retaining the intimate feel without making you feel as if you are on top of other customers.

Drinks came at a reasonable cost, with a pint of Estrella coming at £4.95 and a glass of sangria costing £5.50.

Staff are friendly and explain the best course of action for ordering, with the advice for a table of two to pick six small dishes and request more after if still hungry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first dish we ordered was homemade chorizo in wine sauce. Chorizo rarely fails to hit the spot for me and this particularly serving was delicious, perfectly complimented by the wine sauce.

We also went for some croquettes with serrano ham, which were delightfully soft and packed with flavour.

La Fonda served up some excellent tapas. La Fonda served up some excellent tapas.
La Fonda served up some excellent tapas. | National World

The canary potatoes with mojo sauce was a surprise hit. I had never previously sampled mojo sauce but, thanks to La Fonda, I am now an official member of the fan club.

On to the meat and we had a lamb stew, served with carrots, potatoes and peppers. The lamb was unbelievably tender and just fell apart in the mouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chicken paella, meanwhile, was the biggest portion we ordered and, boy, was I glad we got a hefty plate. I am a paella fan anyway, but this was among the best-crafted paella dishes I have ever had.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

Pork tacos, however, stole the show. They were absolutely loaded with accompaniments yet the pork was not drowned out. They were beyond moreish and after scoffing our six dishes, we made another portion of pork tacos our seventh.

La Fonda have mastered the art of quality Spanish cuisine and the experience was made even better by the warmth of the service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a set tapas price for adults to pay £25.99 for as much as they can eat. I think this is a very reasonable price considering the quality of the food and the fact you can hoover up as much of it as you like.

My only criticism is that this is not made clear on the menu, nor was it explained to us by staff. I later saw it was advertised on the restaurant’s Facebook page but it would have been helpful to see on the menu.

Had I known about the offer, I would have had more. I’d have probably had another Estrella or three as well, so I could not help but feel they had missed a trick not making the offer abundantly clear.

However, there is not getting away from the fact La Fonda is a fantastic establishment - and one I would not hesitate in recommending you visit.

Factfile

Address: 194a New Rd Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4DP

Telephone: 07465 957382

Opening hours: Monday-Friday: 5-10pm, Saturday: 3-10pm, Sunday: 3-8pm.

Website: N/A

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 7/10

Total: 8.25/10

Related topics:LeedsRestaurant ReviewRestaurantTapas RestaurantHorsforthfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice