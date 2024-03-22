1 . La Taberna

La Taberna, located in York Place, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 556 Google reviews. A customer at La Taberna said: "Absolutely loved La Taberna in Leeds.. The first time we have visited and we will be back again. The staff were friendly and helpful without being intrusive. The delicious food was delivered at a steady pace, not all at once like some tapas restaurants, which was really appreciated. The portion sizes were spot on. Highly recommended." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe