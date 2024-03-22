And we have rounded up 10 of the best-rated places to get some tapas in the city, according to Google reviews.
Here are 8 more of the best tapas restaurants in the city and what customers have to say.
1. La Taberna
La Taberna, located in York Place, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 556 Google reviews. A customer at La Taberna said: "Absolutely loved La Taberna in Leeds.. The first time we have visited and we will be back again. The staff were friendly and helpful without being intrusive. The delicious food was delivered at a steady pace, not all at once like some tapas restaurants, which was really appreciated. The portion sizes were spot on. Highly recommended." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. La Fonda Spanish Tapas Restaurant & Bar
La Fonda Spanish Tapas Restaurant & Bar, located in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 180 Google reviews. A customer at La Fonda said: "The food is absolutely STUNNING. We have had 15 meals between 4. Great portions. I am stuffed! The potatoes are divine. The garlic mushrooms were amazing and who knew chicken pate and strawberry jelly worked? Lovely, lovely food and great personal service." Photo: La Fonda Spanish Tapas Restaurant & Bar
3. Casa Leeds
Casa Leeds, located in the Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 470 Google review. A customer at Casa said: "Great restaurant. The atmosphere is relaxed and homely - staff so friendly it's like visiting people you know. The food is delicious too. Will definitely be returning." Photo: Sheryl Yu/Google
4. Tapas and Tunes
Tapas and Tunes, located in Otley, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 42 Google reviews. A customer at Tapas and Tunes said: "A hidden gem! Popped in for lunch, looking forward to visiting again on a music night. Had tempura calamari which was cooked to perfection along with a tasty paella. My wife really enjoyed her chicken sandwich and the broccoli & stilton soup was perfect. We definitely recommend!” Photo: Tapas and Tunes
5. El Bareto
El Bareto, located in Chapel Allerton, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 468 Google reviews. A customer at El Bareto said: "Lovely place, tucked away just off of Harrogate Road. If you're looking for delicious, authentic Spanish tapas in a cosy atmosphere - this is for you! The food was incredible, especially the crispy croquettes and chicken livers. The service was friendly and welcoming. Highly recommended!" Photo: National World
6. Moreno's Restaurant & Tapas Bar
Moreno's Restaurant & Tapas Bar, located on Temple Newsam Road, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 159 Google reviews. A customer at Moreno's said: "Visited mid-week, restaurant was very quiet, and ordered a selection of various tapas. Food was beautifully presented and delicious. Staff were friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. Will definitely return." Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.