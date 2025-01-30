Estate agent Donnelly & Co has listed the five-bedroom semi-detached residence for £725,000. It is situated on Hawksworth Road, with convenient access to Leeds and surrounding areas.

The former quarry master's home was built in the 1890s, and inside, a large entranceway with solid oak floors leads to the main living room, where a stunning fireplace with marble surround creates a cosy yet elegant space.

A second reception room with picture rail and ceiling rose can ideally be used as a family room or as a dining hall. This room also grants access to the garden room with lovely views of the gardens.

The dining kitchen has recently been fitted and features a contemporary style with lots of storage, a breakfast bar and a door leading directly to the large south-facing patio.

There is also a recently fitted utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor.

Up the stairs in the hallway, the first-floor landing leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms, of which the master suite enjoys its own en suite shower room.

The house bathroom on the first floor overlooks the garden and blends modern and traditional features including Pilkington windows and an original cast-iron bathtub.

A fifth bedroom, which can conveniently be used as a study, is located on the second floor. Here is also plenty of eaves storage.

Outside, the property enjoys a tiered garden with lots of green space, a sunny patio and mature trees including oaks, silver birches and sycamores.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇