The spacious end-terrace home on Moorview in Armley, west Leeds is for sale for £365,000 with estate agent Kath Wells.
Inside, the magnificent home features an imposing hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to a large living room with wood flooring and fireplace, a kitchen and a separate dining room with ample space for a large dining table, a study and access to cellars which provide lots of storage space.
On the first floor, a landing leads to three double bedrooms with a range of fitted wardrobes and built-in storage. The master bedroom enjoys its own en suite shower room while the remaining rooms have easy access to the luxury house bathroom with the four-piece suite.
An additional double bedroom with en suite can be found on the top floor.
Outside, the property enjoys an enclosed garden with established borders, a lawn and a patio seating area. There is also ample off-street parking and a single garage.
