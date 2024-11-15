Welcome to this truly amazing, Grade II-listed Victorian Mansion, designed and built in 1876 by George Corson, a Scottish architect based in Leeds, who from 1898 was president of the Leeds and Yorkshire Architectural Association.

Located on Spenfield Court in Leeds’ Weetwood area, the property oozes charm and character, with many period features such as stained glass windows, original doors and fireplaces brilliantly mixed with contemporary fixtures.

Occupying the ground floor of the magnificent residence is a luxurious three-bedroom flat, now on the market with Manning Stainton for £799,950.

The spacious home is well-maintained and features a large modern kitchen and dining room which is flooded with natural light from large rooflights.

The lounge features exquisite panelled walls, while two of the bedrooms benefit from en suite bathrooms. The third bedroom enjoys a lovely corner position with panoramic views.

The home also benefits from a private garden, allocated parking space and large cellars ideal for extra storage.

