A look inside this large Victorian terraced family residence with bespoke kitchen for sale in Leeds for £439k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT

Take a look at this deceptively spacious terraced home in Leeds set over three storeys plus a basement.

Listed on the market by estate agent Manning Stainton for £439,000, the lovely Victorian home on Queens Terrace in Guiseley features a bespoke kitchen along with great local amenities.

Inside, the home beautifully combines traditional charm with high-quality modern design. You are welcomed by an entrance hallway that leads to a lounge complete with an open cast-iron fireplace and a large bay window.

At the rear, you’ll find a stunning dining kitchen equipped with integrated appliances, a breakfast bar, and a dining area that overlooks the garden. The kitchen also provides access to a useful cellar that houses the boiler.

On the first floor, there is a spacious double bedroom and a versatile single bedroom, along with a house bathroom featuring a shower cubicle.

The top floor consists of two additional double bedrooms, one of which includes its own en-suite shower room.

Outside, the property boasts a low-maintenance gated garden at the front. The rear features two parking spaces, as well as a setback lawned garden adorned with trees and a decked seating area.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter on everything Leeds.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

2. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

3. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

4. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

5. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales

6. Queens Terrace, Guiseley, Leeds

Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianManning StaintonGuiseleyPropertyTrees
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice