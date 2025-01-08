Listed on the market by estate agent Manning Stainton for £439,000, the lovely Victorian home on Queens Terrace in Guiseley features a bespoke kitchen along with great local amenities.
Inside, the home beautifully combines traditional charm with high-quality modern design. You are welcomed by an entrance hallway that leads to a lounge complete with an open cast-iron fireplace and a large bay window.
At the rear, you’ll find a stunning dining kitchen equipped with integrated appliances, a breakfast bar, and a dining area that overlooks the garden. The kitchen also provides access to a useful cellar that houses the boiler.
On the first floor, there is a spacious double bedroom and a versatile single bedroom, along with a house bathroom featuring a shower cubicle.
The top floor consists of two additional double bedrooms, one of which includes its own en-suite shower room.
Outside, the property boasts a low-maintenance gated garden at the front. The rear features two parking spaces, as well as a setback lawned garden adorned with trees and a decked seating area.
