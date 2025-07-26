From a countryside farmhouse to a manor estate, our city and its surrounding countryside, towns, and villages are brimming with opulence.
Today, we take a look at some of the most expensive and luxurious homes currently listed on Rightmove.
1. The Terrace, Boston Spa - £2,000,000
A stunning example of an imposing Georgian home in Boston Spa with six bedrooms, a swimming pool and pated parking. IT was originally build at a hotel and is Grade II-listed. | Beadnall & Copley
2. Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster - £2,000,000
A detached period country house with landscaped gardens with paddock and garden lodge. The property comes with over 10,000 square feet of living space on 8.8 acres of land. | Blenkin & Co
3. Ling Lane, Scarcroft - £3,950,000
This fantastic home boasts luxurious features such as an indoor swimming pool, a games room and home cinema. There is also an art room and a library. | Fine & Country
4. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup - £2,750,000
This extraordinary home boasts 1.75 acres of land with views towards Eccup Reservoir. The home offers 7,000 square feet of living accommodation across two buildings, including a separate annexe. | Butler Ridge
5. Nesfield, Ilkley - £2,950,000
This property is the outdoor person's dream home, with features such as a boot room and dog shower with direct access to the gardens. There is also a games room with a fitted bar and a feature wine cellar. | Dacre, Son & Hartley
6. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood - £2,395,000
A sensational home set within around five acres of grounds with a natural wild swimming lake. Inside, opulent fixtures offer contemporary living at its best. | Butler Ridge
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.