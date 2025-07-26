13 of Leeds' most lavish properties currently on the market - including £3.5m manor estate

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

There are some seriously luxurious properties in Leeds.

From a countryside farmhouse to a manor estate, our city and its surrounding countryside, towns, and villages are brimming with opulence.

Today, we take a look at some of the most expensive and luxurious homes currently listed on Rightmove.

Below are 13 of the most lavish properties in Leeds on the market:

A stunning example of an imposing Georgian home in Boston Spa with six bedrooms, a swimming pool and pated parking. IT was originally build at a hotel and is Grade II-listed.

1. The Terrace, Boston Spa - £2,000,000

A stunning example of an imposing Georgian home in Boston Spa with six bedrooms, a swimming pool and pated parking. IT was originally build at a hotel and is Grade II-listed. | Beadnall & Copley

A detached period country house with landscaped gardens with paddock and garden lodge. The property comes with over 10,000 square feet of living space on 8.8 acres of land.

2. Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster - £2,000,000

A detached period country house with landscaped gardens with paddock and garden lodge. The property comes with over 10,000 square feet of living space on 8.8 acres of land. | Blenkin & Co

This fantastic home boasts luxurious features such as an indoor swimming pool, a games room and home cinema. There is also an art room and a library.

3. Ling Lane, Scarcroft - £3,950,000

This fantastic home boasts luxurious features such as an indoor swimming pool, a games room and home cinema. There is also an art room and a library. | Fine & Country

This extraordinary home boasts 1.75 acres of land with views towards Eccup Reservoir. The home offers 7,000 square feet of living accommodation across two buildings, including a separate annexe.

4. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup - £2,750,000

This extraordinary home boasts 1.75 acres of land with views towards Eccup Reservoir. The home offers 7,000 square feet of living accommodation across two buildings, including a separate annexe. | Butler Ridge

This property is the outdoor person's dream home, with features such as a boot room and dog shower with direct access to the gardens. There is also a games room with a fitted bar and a feature wine cellar.

5. Nesfield, Ilkley - £2,950,000

This property is the outdoor person's dream home, with features such as a boot room and dog shower with direct access to the gardens. There is also a games room with a fitted bar and a feature wine cellar. | Dacre, Son & Hartley

A sensational home set within around five acres of grounds with a natural wild swimming lake. Inside, opulent fixtures offer contemporary living at its best.

6. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood - £2,395,000

A sensational home set within around five acres of grounds with a natural wild swimming lake. Inside, opulent fixtures offer contemporary living at its best. | Butler Ridge

