Inside, the property retains plenty of original character, featuring an entrance hallway with stone-flagged flooring that leads to a large storage room and cellar. The breakfast kitchen and spacious dining/living room create a cosy hub, showcasing an original fireplace and breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

An additional reception room, currently used as a bedroom, includes an en suite bathroom/guest WC. The first floor accommodates four additional bedrooms along with a large family bathroom. There is also ample attic space, presenting opportunities for further development.

Outside, the property enjoys a picturesque countryside backdrop and includes several farm buildings that can be converted for various uses. While Outlands Farmhouse requires significant attention, its blank canvas, generous living space, and stunning location offer endless potential.