Taking up a substantial part of the end wing of Turton Hall and is full of Baroque architecture.

Inside, the ground floor features herringbone flooring throughout and comprises an impressive living room and well-appointed dining kitchen.

On the first floor, the master bedroom boasts fitted wardrobes and cupboards and is served by a luxurious house bathroom with underfloor heating, an exposed brick fireplace, a freestanding bath and a separate shower.

Three additional double bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a shower room with WC and wash basin.

There is also a utility room with base units, sink and worktop space on the lower ground floor, as well as a second reception room which would work perfectly as a home cinema or games room.

Outside, the home has a private stone patio and a lawned garden all set within large communal gardens with a large lawn, established plants and mature trees.