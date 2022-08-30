Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Temple neighbourhood forms a key part of the South Bank Regeneration Area, close to Leeds City Station.

It includes the £350 million site around Water Lane and Globe Road, which Commercial Estates Group (CEG) secured planning permission for in 2019, as well as the historic Grade I listed Temple Works.

CEG has now completed its first development in the Temple district, a seven-storey office building.

Globe Point, which measures at 37,800 sq ft, provides workspace for more than 400 people.

Its striking flatiron design promises spectacular views across the city from the roof terrace gardens.

A ground floor café-kitchen and business lounge will open in autumn and marketing and data science agency, Jaywing, has already taken the 6,437 sq ft third floor.

Antonia Martin Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: “Globe Point has been designed to deliver the highest quality workspace in a great location close to the station.

People walk past the Flatiron Building in New York City (Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is set to create a buzz in Temple and, as the numbers of people living and working in the area continues to grow, this will help to support the fantastic bars, restaurants and other amenities, including our events space partnership with Chow Down.

Globe Point was designed by award-winning architecture firm Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

With its distinctive wedge shape, it resembles one of New York’s most notable landmarks, the Flatiron Building, which is frequently hailed as the first of its kind.

However, the Bridge House in Leeds was constructed using the same design 27 years prior to the Manhattan landmark.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios partner Amanda Whittington said: “The workplace and what tenants want is changing and this building has pre-empted this.

“Globe Point is part of a wider masterplan that is really going to revitalise and lift the area, and as one of the first buildings within the masterplan, its position at the head of the site creates a new landmark for the area.

“The detailing of the brickwork, crown and curved glazing come together with the informal and natural materials of the interior design to create an exciting new destination for Leeds.”

The ground floor lounge has been designed as a community space, with a daytime to evening coffee bar, kitchen and events space, as well as seating to lounge or co-work.

Sarah Dodsworth, founding partner of interior design consultancy Ekho Studio, worked with CEG on the design.

She said: It’s a special scheme and one we’re really proud to be associated with.

“The statement bespoke artwork pieces further reflect and celebrate the grain and architectural richness of the area, whilst the large video wall creates opportunities for events and social gatherings.”

Globe Point is the first of many buildings that will be springing up in the Temple district.

CEG has also handed over Drapers Yard, Marshall Street, to Labcorp for the fit-out of its life science centre of excellence.