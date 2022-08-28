A spacious three bedroom detached house in Colton is on the market for £390,000.

The ready to move into home is ideally suited to the first time buyer or family being close to local amenities, schools and within easy access to Leeds city centre.Once inside the property there is a spacious modern kitchen with integrated wine fridges, a stylish floor and ceiling fitted cupboards.

To the rear is the dining area, with views looking out to the fabulous garden.

Parallel to the kitchen is the living room with an open plan living area for relaxing and a fireplace.

Additionally, the garage has been converted into a home gym large enough for a multigym, treadmill and more.Upstairs, the master bedroom is to the left, overlooking the rear garden and containing an en-suite with a rainfall shower.

There is also a family bathroom containing a jacuzzi bath.

The second bedroom, also to the rear of the house, is large enough for a double bed, whilst the third bedroom is smaller with potential for an office or study.

Benefitting from double glazing and solar panels, the house also has a fantastic garden with a seating area – ideal for family gatherings.

For more information go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

