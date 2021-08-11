LabCorp currently operates from two sites in the city and plans to bring those teams together in one building at Drapers Yard in Marshall Street, Holbeck.

The site, due for development by CEG, is part of the so-called Temple District that lies to the south of Leeds City Station.

Labcorp has worked on most of the available Covid-19 vaccines and is currently involved in more than 400 studies for Covid-19 globally.

It says the new facility offers an exciting opportunity to offer enhanced scientific outcomes and clinical trial testing, something which has become all the more vital during the current pandemic.

The plans for the site include a 100-bed clinic, pharmacy and Labcorp’s UK office headquarters.

They will see Drapers Yard transformed with a new facade, roof top amenity space with a green, sedum roof, and new landscaping and planting on Marshall Street and Sweet Street.

Antonia Martin-Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: "We have worked closely with Leeds City Council to create an exciting new future for Drapers Yard.

"LabCorp’s Leeds base is internationally recognised and delivering a UK Centre of Excellence within Drapers Yard will boost the local economy, supporting the city’s post-covid recovery plans.

"The proposals complement British Library’s ambitions for a potential future home at the iconic Temple Works, and will create a cluster for knowledge, innovation and science."

She said that work would start immediately, with the aim being for the site to be ready for staff to move in from summer 2022.

Ms Martin-Wright said: "Drapers Yard is at the heart of the Temple masterplan area, where we are working with Leeds City Council and other partners on the delivery of a thriving business destination south of Leeds City Station, with Temple Works as its cultural centrepiece.