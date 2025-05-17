This stylish property is situated on Church Lane, in the heart of Garforth, which has recently been recognised as one of Leeds' most sought-after areas. It is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £585,000.
Upon entering, you are welcomed by a spacious hallway featuring high ceilings, original details, and a staircase leading to the first floor. The formal lounge is located at the front of the property and showcases sash windows, an imposing fireplace, and an ornate ceiling rose.
At the rear, a beautiful sitting/dining room provides ample space for family and friends to gather. This area flows seamlessly into an impressive kitchen that is fitted with an extensive range of units, granite worktops, and space for a gas range cooker. Additionally, there is a rear entrance behind the kitchen with space and plumbing for a washing machine.
Moving upstairs, a generous landing leads to the master bedroom at the front, which boasts a striking period fireplace and extensive fitted wardrobes. A second gorgeous double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, as well as a stylish single bedroom, can also be found on this floor. The luxurious house bathroom features a stunning freestanding bath, a large walk-in shower, and underfloor heating.
The second floor hosts another double bedroom with fitted storage and an en suite shower room.
Outside, the property includes a small courtyard-style garden at the front and a stylish, private garden at the rear with a large patio and a beautiful summer house.
