Homes in a brand-new 11-storey development in Leeds have officially hit the market.

Spinners Yard is a 185-apartment, U-shaped Build-to-Rent (BTR) scheme located on Regent Street in Mabgate, right in the city centre.

The building was completed earlier this month by contractor Clegg Construction, and the developer is set to host an open house on June 7.

The development features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that will be ready to welcome their first residents as early as mid-June. On the ground floor, Spinners Yard offers enclosed parking for cars, motorbikes, and bicycles, alongside an entrance lobby that includes a reception and central management office.

Residents will have access to a variety of amenities, including an in-house fitness suite, a residents' terrace, a rooftop terrace, a lounge, a private dining room, a breakout area, and designated workspaces.

Sarah Snape, Managing Director of Rise Homes, which manages the building, said that Spinners Yard has transformed the former brownfield site on Regent Street.

She added: "Rise Homes is looking forward to welcoming our first residents and creating a thriving community. The carefully considered amenity spaces, spacious apartments, and ample outdoor areas reflect our company ethos of offering our residents spacious, sustainable, and well-managed accommodation.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional and connected resident experience in the BTR sector. We are thrilled to bring this new development to the area and have enjoyed working alongside our fantastic specialist partners on this project."

Spinners Yard marks the second collaboration between Rise Homes and Clegg Construction in Yorkshire; the two previously worked together on the Ironworks, a £28.7 million development in Sheffield.