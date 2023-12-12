Spinners Yard: New 11-story apartment complex in Leeds city centre reaches major construction milestone
A major milestone has been reached as the contractor staged a topping out ceremony at a new apartment scheme.
Clegg Construction has held a topping out ceremony at a new 11-storey apartment complex built for property developers Rise Homes in Leeds.
Spinners Yard is a 185-apartment, U-shaped built-to-rent scheme constructed on Regent Street in Mabgate in the city centre. It’s the second project of its kind undertaken by Clegg Construction in partnership with Rise Homes and follows the recent completion of the Ironworks - a £28.7 million 11-storey apartment development in Sheffield.
It features a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and is set to be completed in 2025.
Darren Chapman, Clegg Construction operations director, said: "We are very pleased to have reached the key topping out stage for this development. This will allow us to continue adding the external walls and glazing up the building, followed by the internal fit-out.
"Spinners Yard is regenerating brownfield land and will breathe new life into the area, providing a desirable residential development with a range of properties to rent."
On the ground floor, Spinners Yard will incorporate a plant room, enclosed parking for cars, motorbikes and cycles to one half, with the other hosting the entrance lobby and reception, centre management office, a lounge, breakout and work spaces as well as a gym.
The upper residential floors are accessed via two staircases and lift areas, and the first floor will incorporate a residents’ garden space, with another roof garden on the tenth floor.
Nigel Rawlings, CEO of Rise Homes, added: "We are delighted with Clegg's progress at Spinner's Yard and we are very much looking forward to the completion of this sustainable development linked to the Leeds City energy from waste plant offering high-quality, spacious apartments at both affordable and market rents featuring many other environmental benefits."