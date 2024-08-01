Sherburn-in-Elmet: New show home opened at £42m 150-home 'Bishop's Quarter' in east Leeds town
Avant Homes has premiered the new three-bedroom home at its £42 million development in Sherburn-in-Elmet.
Called “Bishop’s Quarter” and located just off Ringlet Way in the Leeds town, the development will comprise a mix of 150 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and feature 14 of the developer’s house types.
Homes as the development will range from £269,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached “Ripley” house type, to £549,995 for a five-bedroom detached “Coverham”.
People interested in buying a home at Bishop’s Quarter can now visit the three-bedroom “Cadeby” show home, which offers a ground floor with entrance hallway leading to a living room at the front, and to a kitchen with integrated appliances and a flexible dining space.
French doors connects the kitchen and dining room with the rear garden. The floor is completed by a WC and two storage cupboards.
On the first floor is a master bedroom with en suite shower room, along with two generous single bedrooms and a house bathroom.
Avant Homes sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We have a range of different house types available at Bishop’s Quarter and our Cadeby show home is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to see what we have on offer.
“As a housebuilder, we are committed to creating thriving communities in popular locations and providing quality new homes for everyone, from first-time buyers to families and downsizers. Bishop’s Quarter is a fine example.
“We encourage any interested buyers to come visit our new show home at the development and speak with our sales to find out how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”
Work on the 18-acre Sherburn-in-Elmet development started in February this year, with the first homes ready to move into this summer.
