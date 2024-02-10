Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-acre Sherburn-in-Elmet development, which has been given the name "Bishop's Quarter", is located off Hodgsons Lane, and will comprise a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes.

In addition, builders Avant Homes North Yorkshire has announced it has sold 15 properties off plan ahead of work starting on the site.

Avant Homes is building 150 new homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet. Picture by Avant Homes

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop's Quarter will feature 14 of Avant Homes' house types, with prices ranging from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £549,995 for a five-bedroom detached home.

40% of the 150 homes being built at the £42 million development have been designated to affordable housing. Developers has also committed to a community contribution of around £625,000 to support highways, infrastructure, a waste and recycling contribution and a travel plan in the local area.

Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We always knew Bishop’s Quarter would prove to be extremely popular. Sherburn-in-Elmet is a great place to live with both excellent amenities and straightforward access to Selby, Tadcaster, Leeds and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is demonstrated by us selling 15 multi-tenure homes off plan before work has started on site, and by the significant number of interested prospective buyers who have been in touch with us.

“Bishop’s Quarter will be another great example of us delivering on our promises of providing quality new homes for everyone and creating vibrant communities wherever we build.”