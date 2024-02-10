Sherburn-in-Elmet: Work starts of £42m 150 new home multi-tenure development 'Bishop's Quarter' in Leeds town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 18-acre Sherburn-in-Elmet development, which has been given the name "Bishop's Quarter", is located off Hodgsons Lane, and will comprise a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes.
In addition, builders Avant Homes North Yorkshire has announced it has sold 15 properties off plan ahead of work starting on the site.
Bishop's Quarter will feature 14 of Avant Homes' house types, with prices ranging from £289,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £549,995 for a five-bedroom detached home.
40% of the 150 homes being built at the £42 million development have been designated to affordable housing. Developers has also committed to a community contribution of around £625,000 to support highways, infrastructure, a waste and recycling contribution and a travel plan in the local area.
Matt Oldfield, Avant Homes North Yorkshire managing director, said: “We always knew Bishop’s Quarter would prove to be extremely popular. Sherburn-in-Elmet is a great place to live with both excellent amenities and straightforward access to Selby, Tadcaster, Leeds and York.
“This is demonstrated by us selling 15 multi-tenure homes off plan before work has started on site, and by the significant number of interested prospective buyers who have been in touch with us.
“Bishop’s Quarter will be another great example of us delivering on our promises of providing quality new homes for everyone and creating vibrant communities wherever we build.”
A three-bedroom detached Cadeby show home is due to open for viewings in April with the first set of homes due to be ready to move it to in Summer 2024.