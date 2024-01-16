Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 215-home Greenlock Place development, located just off Pontefract Lane, five miles from Leeds city centre, the development forms part of the wider Skelton Lakes regeneration project.

Situated only minutes away from the RSPB Skelton Gate Nature Reserve, once complete Skelton Lakes will feature new schools, a food store, medical centre, veterinary hospital and children’s nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Greenlock Place has proven to be extremely popular with families since we launched, so we are excited that prospective buyers can now visit our Thoresby showhome.

The 215-home Greenlock Place development is located just off Pontefract Lane. Picture: Avant Homes Greenlock Place

“As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their ideal next move a reality.

“We have a wide variety of house types and incentives available at Greenlock Place for interested buyers that are designed to help people acquire the right home for them.

“We therefore encourage anyone interested in purchasing at our development to visit our showhome, speak to our sales team and find out how we can tailor a bespoke new home offer for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes’ Greenlock Place development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. Prices range from £279,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £469,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Prices range from £279,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £469,995 for a five-bedroom detached house. Picture: Avant Homes Greenlock Place

Interested buyers can now visit the popular four-bedroom Thoresby showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes at first hand.

On the ground floor, owners can choose between a relaxing and cosy snug space and the separate living room which is ideal for hosting family and friends.

A spacious hallway allows access a stylish WC and large open plan living space at the back of the property with bright windows and French doors leading to the rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen boasts integrated appliances and a choice of colours and styles for cupboards and cabinets. Ample dining space and an additional family room provides flexibility and there is also a dedicated utility room with access to outside.

Upstairs, the Thoresby has a large main bedroom with an en-suite shower room fitted with contemporary sanitary ware. There is also a sizeable double bedroom at the front of property next to the family bathroom which features a WC, wash basin, bathtub, and separate shower.