Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is set to begin on a new scheme that will deliver 28 “affordable and sustainable” homes in Leeds.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties will be built by 54North Homes on a brownfield site on Wesley Road in Armley, using funding provided by Homes England and Leeds City Council.

The £5.1 million development will feature 26 houses and two flats “built to a high specification” - 22 of which will be available for social rent and six for shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54North Homes

54North Homes said an emphasis on sustainability will see the homes being built with air source heat pumps to provide hot water and heating.

The scheme will also accommodate existing mature trees, along with individual gardens and open landscaped areas.

Up to £700,000 of the funding for the scheme comes from Leeds City Council. And the money is being drawn from Leeds’ commuted sums funding stream, which supports affordable housing developments using pooled financial contributions paid by developers as part of planning agreements.

All initial tenancies, as well as 60 percent of subsequent lets will be offered to people on the council’s housing register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Housing, said: “We’re determined to ensure Leeds is a place that people are proud to call home, and one key way we can achieve that aim is through schemes such as the one at Wesley Road.

“These new properties will be high quality and energy efficient – and it’s particularly pleasing that so many of them will be available for social rents.

“The scheme will also bring a derelict piece of land within an existing residential area back into use to create a vibrant neighbourhood, and provides a great example of the benefits of collaborative working between the council and partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54North Homes

“We have seen an annual average of 550 affordable homes delivered in the city in recent years, with the figure for each of the next three years expected to rise to around 750.”

She added: “This isn’t just about numbers, however – every home, including the ones that will shortly be taking shape at Wesley Road, represents happiness and a welcome feeling of security for the people living in them.”

The homes will be constructed on brownfield previously owned by the Diocese of Leeds, located on the southern end of Wesley Road, near St Bartholomew’s Church.