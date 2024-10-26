Enter into a bright and inviting entrance hall that sets the tone for the home, which is on the market with Purplebricks for £730,000.
The spacious living room features a stylish media wall and a fireplace, creating a home cinema feel, and the large open-plan kitchen and dining area is equipped with integrated appliances, modern wall and base units, built-in speakers, and underfloor heating.
There is also a versatile snug which can be used as a bedroom or additional living space. A utility room and a downstairs WC completes the ground floor.
Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts built-in wardrobes, integrated speakers, and a walk-in wardrobe. The second bedroom also has built-in wardrobes, while the luxurious house bathroom features built-in speakers and a jacuzzi bath.
Outside, the home has a garage with an electric door, a block-paved double driveway, and large front and back gardens. The gardens have four seating areas, including a pagoda with a heater, closing roof and side panels, There is also a home office and an optional hot tub to enjoy here.
