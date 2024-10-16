A tour inside a four-bedroom detached home in Leeds with loft conversion lovely mock Tudor features

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

This superb four-bedroom home with eye-catching mock Tudor features to the front is located on a sought-after cul-de-sac in a village in west Leeds.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this home on Tudor Close in Farsley which has been much improved by its current owners on the market for £389,995.

The home is ready to move into, and inside is an entrance hallway with a staircase to the first floor with a contemporary glass balustrade and guest WC.

It leads to a living room with a rectangular bay window, modern inset electric fire and sliding doors through to the kitchen which has a log burner and dining area.

There is also a lovely conservatory which is accessed from the dining area.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a stylish house bathroom with a P-shaped jacuzzi bath.

The loft has been converted into a stunning large double bedroom with double doors out to a Juliet balcony and its own en suite WC.

Outside, the property provides off-street parking to the side and a landscaped tiered garden to the rear with artificial lawn, raised decking and a summer house.

The original garage has been converted into a home office, making it ideal for someone working from home.

