The home is ready to move into, and inside is an entrance hallway with a staircase to the first floor with a contemporary glass balustrade and guest WC.

It leads to a living room with a rectangular bay window, modern inset electric fire and sliding doors through to the kitchen which has a log burner and dining area.

There is also a lovely conservatory which is accessed from the dining area.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a stylish house bathroom with a P-shaped jacuzzi bath.

The loft has been converted into a stunning large double bedroom with double doors out to a Juliet balcony and its own en suite WC.

Outside, the property provides off-street parking to the side and a landscaped tiered garden to the rear with artificial lawn, raised decking and a summer house.