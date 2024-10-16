Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this home on Tudor Close in Farsley which has been much improved by its current owners on the market for £389,995.
The home is ready to move into, and inside is an entrance hallway with a staircase to the first floor with a contemporary glass balustrade and guest WC.
It leads to a living room with a rectangular bay window, modern inset electric fire and sliding doors through to the kitchen which has a log burner and dining area.
There is also a lovely conservatory which is accessed from the dining area.
On the first floor are three bedrooms and a stylish house bathroom with a P-shaped jacuzzi bath.
The loft has been converted into a stunning large double bedroom with double doors out to a Juliet balcony and its own en suite WC.
Outside, the property provides off-street parking to the side and a landscaped tiered garden to the rear with artificial lawn, raised decking and a summer house.
The original garage has been converted into a home office, making it ideal for someone working from home.
