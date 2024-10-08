The beautiful modern bungalow is ideal for a young professional or someone wanting to downsize and features a spacious living room and two garden areas.

The main entrance leads to a stylish dual-aspect dining kitchen and living room. The kitchen is fitted with a range of contemporary units and integrated appliances, with a low wall zoning of the cooking, dining and living areas.

The living area features a multi-fuel-burning stove, full-height windows and a French door leading onto the rear courtyard garden. A central hallway with built-in storage cupboards leads to the double bedroom with full-height glazing and a French door also accessing the rear garden.

There is also a dressing room, which the previous owner used as a home office, and a stylish shower room with a large shower.

The property has two garden areas; the private rear courtyard that enjoys morning sunshine and features artificial grass and a storage shed and the front garden is slightly raised from the roadside and decked to create a little oasis for afternoons and evenings.

