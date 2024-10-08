A tour inside a small but modern and quirky bungalow with two intimate garden areas for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

A stunning one-bedroom bungalow full of quirky features in a prime north Leeds location is on the market.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this home, located on Henconner Lane in Potternewton Gardens, near excellent amenities, restaurants and pubs in Chapel Allerton, for £220,000.

The beautiful modern bungalow is ideal for a young professional or someone wanting to downsize and features a spacious living room and two garden areas.

The main entrance leads to a stylish dual-aspect dining kitchen and living room. The kitchen is fitted with a range of contemporary units and integrated appliances, with a low wall zoning of the cooking, dining and living areas.

The living area features a multi-fuel-burning stove, full-height windows and a French door leading onto the rear courtyard garden. A central hallway with built-in storage cupboards leads to the double bedroom with full-height glazing and a French door also accessing the rear garden.

There is also a dressing room, which the previous owner used as a home office, and a stylish shower room with a large shower.

The property has two garden areas; the private rear courtyard that enjoys morning sunshine and features artificial grass and a storage shed and the front garden is slightly raised from the roadside and decked to create a little oasis for afternoons and evenings.

1. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

2. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

3. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

4. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

5. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

6. Potternewton Gardens, Chapel Allerton, Leeds

Manning Stainton

