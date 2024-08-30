Furnell Residential has listed the four-bedroom semi-detached home on Linton Road in Collingham for £600,000.
Inside, the property features an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and cupboard storage, a large living room with bay window to the front and a second sitting room. To the rear is an open dining kitchen with log burner, French doors onto the rear garden, a handy utility and guest WC.
Four large double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, of which one has a bay window while the largest feature built-in wardrobes and en suite shower room. Here is also the house bathroom with shower over bath.
The home is approached via a gated private driveway, while the grounds are are fully enclosed. At the front, the drive provides parking for multiple vehicles, while the rear garden has a large lawn and a stone flagged patio area.
