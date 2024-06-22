Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This village pub is set in a picturesque village with some of the largest houses I’ve seen in Leeds.

Just a stone’s throw from Wetherby, in the small village of Linton, you will find the eye-catching Windmill Inn.

Luxurious houses situated nearby in the village can fetch prices upwards of £2.5m.

Having recently come under new management, it has stood in the same spot for 460 years and continues to run as a traditional public house and bed and breakfast to this day.

The Windmill Inn in Linton with its rustic charm and large beer garden. | Yorkshire Evening Post

T’pub, as the road sign calls it in true Yorkshire fashion, is set in a beautiful stone building and has a large, green beer garden with ice cream and drink stands.

Inside, the traditional watering hole dons a classic look with charming stone floors and rustic wooden beams alongside stylish copper tables and a traditional bar. Vases of fresh flowers and no less than four fireplaces make the setting feel almost storybook-like.

On my visit, a group of locals on a first name basis with the barmaid of the evening gathered around the television screen to enjoy a pint while following the latest developments at the Euros.

The bar is well stocked with a range of beers and ciders on draught, including - to my big surprise - alcohol-free Guinness AND Heineken, which I had never seen before.

Cocktail menus, which the woman behind the bar told us were brand new, offered a range of special spirits from Priory Vodka and Slingsby Gin. With both brands being local to Yorkshire, my guest and I had to try a cocktail.

Inside, The Windmill features stone floors, ceiling beams and backwards clocks. | Yorkshire Evening Post

The rhubarb mule had great potential, but since the bar had just run out of ice it had quite the bite to it.

From my seat, the bar was cosy and warm. But around the corner the Windmill Inn boasts a large dining room suitable for families and groups to enjoy classic pub fare or a hearty breakfast.

For those who don’t find enjoying a surprisingly affordable drink in this cosy pub entertaining enough, a weekly quiz is held on Mondays.

The Windmill also advertises itself as a venue for weddings, birthday parties and business meetings.

I can see myself sitting in this large, secluded beer garden on a warmer, dryer day. | Yorkshire Evening Post

It is clear from my first visit that this is a meeting point for residents of this small, affluent village.

From the charming village pub feel to the local punters all knowing each other and the staff, the people of Linton gather here to unwind and catch up.

I would definitely love to return one day for a stay in one of the inn’s two rooms, and to enjoy the beer garden on a sunny day.

Factfile

Address: Main St, Linton, Wetherby LS22 4HT

Telephone: 01937 582209

Opening hours: Mon-Sat, 10am-10.30pm; Sun, 10am-10pm

Website: https://www.thewindmillinnlinton.co.uk/

