Set in the village of Collingham in north Leeds, this property is on the market with Furnell Residential for £1,150,000.

Inside, the home features a truly unique design with stylish rooms including a sitting room, open dining kitchen, a family room, four bedrooms - each with their own en suite - and a gorgeous garden room on the ground floor.

Down a beautiful spiral staircase to the ground floor is a large family room and a home office as well as a utility room.

Externally the home sits on a 0.4 acre plot with delicately landscaped gardens including large sitting areas in a secluded setting.

1 . Exterior This gorgeous home in Collingham is for sale. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The stylish hallway gives a preview of the rest of the home. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales

3 . Living room The sitting room has a Faber gas fire. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales

4 . Garden room Enjoy evenings in the garden room with easy access to the patio. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales

5 . Dining kitchen The modern dining kitchen is a great place to gather friends and family. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales

6 . Family room The spiral staircase in the kitchen takes you down to the large family room. Photo: Furnell Residential Photo Sales