Set in the village of Collingham in north Leeds, this property is on the market with Furnell Residential for £1,150,000.
Inside, the home features a truly unique design with stylish rooms including a sitting room, open dining kitchen, a family room, four bedrooms - each with their own en suite - and a gorgeous garden room on the ground floor.
Down a beautiful spiral staircase to the ground floor is a large family room and a home office as well as a utility room.
Externally the home sits on a 0.4 acre plot with delicately landscaped gardens including large sitting areas in a secluded setting.
