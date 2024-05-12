13 photos of an opulent Leeds village family home with a truly unusual design on an enviable plot

Dennis Morton
Published 12th May 2024, 04:45 BST

This home in a Leeds village is truly unique.

Set in the village of Collingham in north Leeds, this property is on the market with Furnell Residential for £1,150,000.

Inside, the home features a truly unique design with stylish rooms including a sitting room, open dining kitchen, a family room, four bedrooms - each with their own en suite - and a gorgeous garden room on the ground floor.

Down a beautiful spiral staircase to the ground floor is a large family room and a home office as well as a utility room.

Externally the home sits on a 0.4 acre plot with delicately landscaped gardens including large sitting areas in a secluded setting.

This gorgeous home in Collingham is for sale.

1. Exterior

This gorgeous home in Collingham is for sale. Photo: Furnell Residential

The stylish hallway gives a preview of the rest of the home.

2. Entrance hall

The stylish hallway gives a preview of the rest of the home. Photo: Furnell Residential

The sitting room has a Faber gas fire.

3. Living room

The sitting room has a Faber gas fire. Photo: Furnell Residential

Enjoy evenings in the garden room with easy access to the patio.

4. Garden room

Enjoy evenings in the garden room with easy access to the patio. Photo: Furnell Residential

The modern dining kitchen is a great place to gather friends and family.

5. Dining kitchen

The modern dining kitchen is a great place to gather friends and family. Photo: Furnell Residential

The spiral staircase in the kitchen takes you down to the large family room.

6. Family room

The spiral staircase in the kitchen takes you down to the large family room. Photo: Furnell Residential

