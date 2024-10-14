The three-bedroom semi-detached property, on the market with Dale Eddison for £465,000, is located on Gill Lane in Yeadon, close to open countryside. Originally the gardener's cottage for Low Hall and dating back to around the 1800s, the property boasts a beautiful garden and an array of charming period features.
Inside, a warm and inviting entrance hall leads to a sitting room overlooking the gardens through a beautiful conservatory which leads onto the outdoor space. A bespoke fitted solid wood kitchen with lots of room for a dining area is the ideal space for family and friends to gather.
On the first floor, the landing leads to two well-appointed double bedrooms and a third, smaller bedroom. On this floor is also the house bathroom, which has a three-piece suite including a panelled bath.
Outside, the property offers a lawned garden that stretches down to a carport with a flower bed and an allotment space with stone walls. To the side is a flagged private seating area. There is also a delightful summer house.
