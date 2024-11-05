A look inside a charming residence with character and modern elegance for sale in a peaceful Leeds village

This charming property in a peaceful Leeds village blends character and modern elegance, making it ideal for family living.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property is located on Lyndhurst Crescent in Scholes, a peaceful small village with convenient amenities such as local pubs, dentists, and doctors.

Inside, the spacious living room, featuring a wood burner, creates a warm and inviting space ideal for family time. It flows into the dining area and a newly installed kitchen with integrated appliances, quartz worktops, tiled flooring and a stable door.

A conservatory extends from the kitchen, offering lovely views of the landscaped rear garden.

Upstairs, the landing leads to three tastefully decorated bedrooms, including a master suite with fitted wardrobes and shutters, and a recently upgraded family bathroom with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles and a modern shower.

A fully decked loft with a Velux window offers a versatile space that can be used as additional storage or hobby space.

The landscaped rear garden features a small lawn, vibrant flowerbeds, shrubs, and a Yorkshire stone patio, creating a tranquil outdoor retreat.

The residence is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for offers over £325,000.

