The three-bedroom semi-detached property is located on Lyndhurst Crescent in Scholes, a peaceful small village with convenient amenities such as local pubs, dentists, and doctors.
Inside, the spacious living room, featuring a wood burner, creates a warm and inviting space ideal for family time. It flows into the dining area and a newly installed kitchen with integrated appliances, quartz worktops, tiled flooring and a stable door.
A conservatory extends from the kitchen, offering lovely views of the landscaped rear garden.
Upstairs, the landing leads to three tastefully decorated bedrooms, including a master suite with fitted wardrobes and shutters, and a recently upgraded family bathroom with floor-to-ceiling porcelain tiles and a modern shower.
A fully decked loft with a Velux window offers a versatile space that can be used as additional storage or hobby space.
The landscaped rear garden features a small lawn, vibrant flowerbeds, shrubs, and a Yorkshire stone patio, creating a tranquil outdoor retreat.
The residence is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for offers over £325,000.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox