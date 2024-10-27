The 15 safest areas of Leeds that have the lowest crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have outlined the safest neighbourhoods in Leeds.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 to August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 104,483 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

The data shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West recorded 148 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded 148 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Garforth East recorded the second least amount of crimes in Leeds, with 168 recorded to police between September 2023 and August 2024

2. Garforth East

Garforth East recorded the second least amount of crimes in Leeds, with 168 recorded to police between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 487.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 30% from the week before.

3. Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes

Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 487.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 30% from the week before.

Photo Sales
Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024

4. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Roundhay recorded 295 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024

5. Roundhay

Roundhay recorded 295 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner recorded 300 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024

6. Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner

Aberford, Barwick, Lotherton and Thorner recorded 300 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice