The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 to August 2024 that was not later cancelled.
There were 104,483 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.
The data shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.