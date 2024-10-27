The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 to August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 104,483 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded 148 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Garforth East Garforth East recorded the second least amount of crimes in Leeds, with 168 recorded to police between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World Photo Sales

3 . Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 487.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week, a rise of 30% from the week before. Photo Sales

4 . Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 278 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World Photo Sales

5 . Roundhay Roundhay recorded 295 crimes between September 2023 and August 2024 | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales