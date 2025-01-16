Currently on the market with Preston Baker for a guide price of £300,000, this charming four-bedroom detached house in Seacroft is ideal for a large family. It offers excellent transport links and is close to local amenities.

Inside, the entrance opens directly into a stylish kitchen fitted with contemporary units, a gas hob and a range of integrated appliances including a fridge-freezer and dishwasher.

The living room is located at the rear and features a brick "hole in the wall" fireplace and patio doors which seamlessly opens into a large conservatory currently used as a combined dining and seating area.

Stairs in the living room lead to the upper floor where four well-proportioned bedrooms can be found. Here is also a modern family bathroom with a P-shaped bathtub with a shower over.

Externally, the property has a driveway to the front leading to the integral garage. The garden to the front is low-maintenance and features shrubs and a palm tree, while the rear garden is a tranquil and private space with a block-paved patio ideal for entertaining and relaxing.

