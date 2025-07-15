Red Hall Shadwell: Leeds Council confirms sale of former horticultural nursery for housing - at cut-price

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:03 BST
The sale of the council’s former horticultural nursery for housing is set to go ahead at a reduced price.

Redrow Homes is planning to build more than 350 houses on land off Red Hall Lane in Shadwell.

The scheme is part of the wider East Leeds Extension, which will thousands of homes built in the surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Want the latest news sent straight to your phone? Join the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp service - a dedicated channel for breaking news in Leeds

Leeds City Council first approved the sale to Redrow in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

The former Red Hall Nursery in Leeds.placeholder image
The former Red Hall Nursery in Leeds. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

At the time, a conditional price was agreed, subject to surveys being carried out by the developer.

A council report said economic conditions had changed since a planning application for the site was lodged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “As a result, the council is requested to agree a reduction to the originally agreed purchase price of the Red Hall site.

“Such a request is quite normal from a purchaser on a conditional sale basis.”

The report said Redrow expected to deliver 356 homes at the site, with 15 per cent classed as affordable under council planning policy.

The sale remained subject to planning permission and other agreements between Redrow and the council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Payments for the site would be made by the company in four phased instalments.

A “clawback” clause in the sale contract could see the council recover some funds if Redrow made savings on the project.

The report said: “It is, however, unlikely there will be any savings as build costs continue to rise.”

Red Hall Nursery first opened more than 60 years ago and provided flowers for public sites around the city, along with other councils including Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2017 it was replaced with the Arium, a modernised facility in Whinmoor, after Red Hall reached its growing capacity.

Part of the site includes grade II-listed Red Hall House, formerly occupied by the Rugby Football League and now a private hospital.

Related topics:Redrow HomesLeeds City CouncilHousingLeedsPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice