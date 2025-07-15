The sale of the council’s former horticultural nursery for housing is set to go ahead at a reduced price.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is part of the wider East Leeds Extension, which will thousands of homes built in the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Red Hall Nursery in Leeds. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

At the time, a conditional price was agreed, subject to surveys being carried out by the developer.

A council report said economic conditions had changed since a planning application for the site was lodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “As a result, the council is requested to agree a reduction to the originally agreed purchase price of the Red Hall site.

“Such a request is quite normal from a purchaser on a conditional sale basis.”

The report said Redrow expected to deliver 356 homes at the site, with 15 per cent classed as affordable under council planning policy.

The sale remained subject to planning permission and other agreements between Redrow and the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments for the site would be made by the company in four phased instalments.

A “clawback” clause in the sale contract could see the council recover some funds if Redrow made savings on the project.

The report said: “It is, however, unlikely there will be any savings as build costs continue to rise.”

Red Hall Nursery first opened more than 60 years ago and provided flowers for public sites around the city, along with other councils including Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017 it was replaced with the Arium, a modernised facility in Whinmoor, after Red Hall reached its growing capacity.

Part of the site includes grade II-listed Red Hall House, formerly occupied by the Rugby Football League and now a private hospital.