Estate agent Monroe has listed the beautiful 69 Red Hall Lane in Whinmoor, north-eastern Leeds for sale for £350,000.

Enter the detached home into a spacious entrance hallway which leads directly to an open-plan living and dining kitchen boasting Corian flooring throughout.

The kitchen has recently been refitted and features Howdens and AEG appliances and has French doors leading out onto the garden. There is also a downstairs WC.

A landing on the first floor gives access to two well-proportioned double bedrooms and two good-size single bedrooms which can be used as a nursery or home office if needed. The beautiful house bathroom features a spacious shower.

Outside, the home boasts a spacious stone-flagged driveway to the front which leads to the solid gate and a single garage. To the rear is a private, south-facing garden with a lawn and built-in seating area ideal for entertaining.

