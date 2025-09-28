For sale in Leeds: Luxurious £3m six-bedroom residence with tennis court in Burley-in-Wharfedale

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

This impressive property near Ilkley dates back to 1902 and features a wealth of character features mixed with modern comforts.

Situated on Moor Lane in Burley-in-Wharfedale, the home, marketed at £2.9 million, boasts a beautiful and private setting with stylish gardens and grounds set amongst breathtaking parkland.

Inside, the home is arranged over two floors, with a reception hall, four reception rooms, and a bespoke fitted kitchen with an adjoining orangery. Of the six bedrooms in total, three enjoy their own en-suite bathrooms, while the remaining all have easy access to the house bathroom and a separate shower room.

For guests, a self-contained annexe is located above the detached double garage, offering two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen. The annexe also works great as a home office or hobby room.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Outside, the home is located off a private lane with electric gates offering extra peace of mind. The lovely garden and grounds cover just under 3 hectares. It comprises sweeping lawned areas, well-screened and mature borders, a paddock, and a tennis court within the grounds.

Take a look inside:

1. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales

3. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales

4. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales

5. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales

6. Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale, Near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Carter Jonas

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGardensProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice