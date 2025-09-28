Situated on Moor Lane in Burley-in-Wharfedale, the home, marketed at £2.9 million, boasts a beautiful and private setting with stylish gardens and grounds set amongst breathtaking parkland.

Inside, the home is arranged over two floors, with a reception hall, four reception rooms, and a bespoke fitted kitchen with an adjoining orangery. Of the six bedrooms in total, three enjoy their own en-suite bathrooms, while the remaining all have easy access to the house bathroom and a separate shower room.

For guests, a self-contained annexe is located above the detached double garage, offering two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen. The annexe also works great as a home office or hobby room.

Outside, the home is located off a private lane with electric gates offering extra peace of mind. The lovely garden and grounds cover just under 3 hectares. It comprises sweeping lawned areas, well-screened and mature borders, a paddock, and a tennis court within the grounds.

Take a look inside:

