For sale in Leeds: Step inside this luxurious £2.2m bungalow in Ilkley with breathtaking Wharfedale views

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

This impressive bungalow, priced at just below £2.2 million, boasts breathtaking views over Wharfedale from an enviable corner plot.

Situated on Curly Hill, a mere 15-minute walk from Ilkley town centre, it offers generously proportioned living with opulent features and beautiful grounds. Set mainly across one floor, Middleton Crag boasts a luxurious open-plan dining kitchen and two reception rooms, each with direct access onto the terrace.

The west wing of the property features four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms and one has its own dressing room, a house bathroom, and a study. Stairs lead down to the lower ground floor, where a guest suite with an en-suite bathroom is located.

Outside, the enviable plot is a real show-stopper. The mature grounds feature lower-level lawned gardens, and the fantastic terrace with multiple dining and seating areas boasts breathtaking south-facing views across Wharfedale.

Take a look inside:

Middleton Crag

1. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Middleton Crag | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Stunning views

2. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Stunning views | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Mature garden

3. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Mature garden | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Entrance hallway

4. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Entrance hallway | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Living room

5. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Living room | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Dining room

6. Curly Hill, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29

Dining room | Dacre, Son & Hartley

