Situated on Curly Hill, a mere 15-minute walk from Ilkley town centre, it offers generously proportioned living with opulent features and beautiful grounds. Set mainly across one floor, Middleton Crag boasts a luxurious open-plan dining kitchen and two reception rooms, each with direct access onto the terrace.

The west wing of the property features four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms and one has its own dressing room, a house bathroom, and a study. Stairs lead down to the lower ground floor, where a guest suite with an en-suite bathroom is located.

Outside, the enviable plot is a real show-stopper. The mature grounds feature lower-level lawned gardens, and the fantastic terrace with multiple dining and seating areas boasts breathtaking south-facing views across Wharfedale.

Take a look inside: