New affordable housing development focused on sustainability opens in Keighley

Local councillors and project partners joined Manningham Housing Association (MHA) Board members and staff for the official opening of a new 20-unit affordable homes scheme at Shann Lane in Keighley.

The £4.3 million Odette’s Point project – delivered by MHA in conjunction with Avant Homes, Homes England and Bradford Council - comprises 14 three-bed and six four-bed detached and semi-detached houses for social rent.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting was conducted by former long-serving MHA Board member and Customer Panel Chair Cath Bacon alongside MHA Chair Rupert Pometsey.

The 20 homes are designed with sustainability at the forefront, featuring low-maintenance structures and a reduced carbon footprint.

MHA tenants, Board members, staff and project partners at the officlal opening of the association’s new 20-unit affordable homes scheme

Several units are equipped with solar panels, underscoring MHA’s commitment to environmental responsibility and future-proof housing solutions.

Located within walking distance of local shops, schools and other key amenities, the properties were built with the needs of diverse families in mind, particularly South Asian families.

Addressing the gathering which included several new tenants, Rupert Pometsey said: “I would like to thank the staff and partners who have worked so hard to make this possible.

“I have been around to have a look at some of the properties. What strikes me is the customers and how happy they are to be in their new homes.

“Manningham Housing Association was created as a result of overcrowding in Manningham itself. Starting off with two houses, MHA now owns and manages 1400 properties.

“Quite clearly, our work is not done because the demand is huge. With the support of our partners and the Board, we hope to be able to do much more because our communities rely on us.”

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “This project has been made possible by the strong collaboration between MHA, Avant Homes, Homes England and Bradford Council. The support of Bradford Council is particularly vital in aligning with the Core Strategy target for new homes in Keighley by 2030.

“We are also excited about our involvement with the Unity Community Development Consortium, a recently established partnership tasked with supporting housing associations and community groups to build new affordable housing in Yorkshire.

“Our membership will allow MHA to access further grant funding and continue our work in supporting local communities in Keighley and Bradford.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, who attended the opening with Keighley Central ward representatives Councillor Mohsin Hussain and Councillor Amjad Zaman, said: “It was great to visit Odette’s Point in Keighley to see the fantastic new homes that have been delivered for Manningham Housing Association.

“We need more good houses at affordable and social rents and meeting some of the families enjoying their new homes really brought home how important delivering quality housing is.”