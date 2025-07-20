For sale in Leeds: A seven-bed rural haven near Ilkley with paddock, wine cellar, and dog shower

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

A stunning rural retreat in Nesfield, near Ilkley, featuring seven bedrooms, a paddock, a wine cellar, and a dog shower, is up for sale.

Marketed by Dacre, Son & Hartley with a guide price of £2,950,000, this residence showcases exceptional luxury. Set on approximately 4.1 acres, it offers a range of premium features - a dream come true for outdoor enthusiasts.

On the ground floor, there’s an impressive reception hall with a stylish return staircase. The main room is equally impressive, comprising a dual-aspect living room, a garden room, and a living kitchen that's equally eye-catching.

Evenings with good friends are best spent in the games room, which comes with a stylish bar and a snug - and access to a private wine cellar. There is also a boot room and a dog shower with direct access to the outside, ideal for those who like getting muddy!

On the first floor are up to seven versatile bedrooms, four with en suite, and a dressing room for the principal bedroom.

Outside, a stone-pillared gateway provides access to a shared private driveway leading to the property, where the impressive gardens with an expansive, south-facing terrace can be found. There are amenity areas with a hardcore finish and a double garage. Beyond is a paddock.

Nesfield Court

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Nesfield Court | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Gardens

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Gardens | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Parking court

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Parking court | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Reception hall

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Reception hall | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Living kitchen

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Living kitchen | Dacre, Son & Hartley

Living room

Nesfield, Ilkley, LS29

Living room | Dacre, Son & Hartley

