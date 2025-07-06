Inside an opulent Georgian hall near Leeds boasting orangery, car showroom and three-bedroom cottage

This stunning Georgian Hall in Lumby, near South Milford, offers a blend of palatial luxury and modern style, complete with a showroom garage and extensive formal gardens.

Priced at an impressive £2,250,000, the property has been meticulously restored and refurbished over the years, showcasing grand proportions and elegant historic features throughout.

The main house includes two reception rooms, a large walk-in pantry, and a contemporary kitchen and dining area that features a bright orangery, currently used as a games room.

On the first floor, the master bedroom boasts a private dressing room and en suite bathroom, along with four additional double bedrooms, all of which have direct access to bathrooms.

The garage includes a luxury car showroom, a commercial kitchen area, restrooms, and a fully fitted bar room, with office space located above.

Adjacent to the main house is a three-bedroom cottage, which features a modern kitchen and dining room, as well as a living room.

Surrounding the property are beautifully private formal gardens, parkland with mature trees, and several outbuildings.

