The charming property comprises an entrance hall with a staircase to the first floor and a guest WC. It leads to a bright and airy lounge with an inglenook-style fireplace with a gas fire.

To the rear is a dining room with double French doors opening onto the rear garden, and doors leading into the dining kitchen with contemporary fittings. The kitchen also benefits from a recently added utility room with a Velux window.

Up the stairs, the principal bedroom enjoys its own en suite shower room. Also on this floor are three additional bedrooms of various sizes as well as the house bathroom.

Outside, the property enjoys a deep lawn enclosed by wrought iron railings to the front along with a driveway leading to the double garage. To the rear is a good-sized garden with an extensive decked area offering lots of privacy while backing onto open countryside.