12 of the best photos take you back to Menston in 1996

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of mighty Menston in the mid-1990s.

This collection of memories turns back the clock to 1996 and turns the spotlight on the stories and issues dominating local debate. "This car park is not for the use of cricketers or spectators" read the pub sign. The Fox pub on Bradford Road was making a stand against its cricket club neighbours in the summer of 1996. Elsewhere PE teachers at a high school up the road from the village had reason to celebrate as did cricket-mad youngsters. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Menston in 1996

Do you remember John and Barbara Rayton? They ran the Menston Arms. The publicans are pictured in June 1996. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Menston in 1996

The no-nonsense sign in the car park of The Fox pub pictured in July 1996. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

3. Menston in 1996

Do you remember Les Woodcock pictured in January 1996? He owned Sunnymead Kennels. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Menston in 1996

This is Mike and Alusia Lewis who managed Merriman's Hare and Hounds pub in January 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

5. Menston in 1996

Menston was home to Otley show secretary Janet Raw with her 32-year-old horse Cloud and pet sheep. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

6. Menston in 1996

Di you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Fox. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

