This Leeds events space is breaking the norm for independent venues across the UK.

Opening an independent events venue far from the bustling city centre might seem daunting, especially when a global pandemic had just caused economic upheaval.

But that’s exactly what happened when former theatre producer Dick Bonham, alongside friends Howard Bradley and Choque Hosein, opened The Old Woollen at Farsley’s Sunnybank Mills in 2021.

Dick Bonham opened The Old Woollen together with friends Howard Bradley and Choque Hosein in 2021. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

The trio first made their mark in 2014 when they founded Trouble at the Mill, an events company that hosted shows in a small space at the Farsley creative space.

Mr Bonham told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "[We] essentially lived down the road, so we all met each other while working on the community festival here in Farsley.

"At first, we had a pop-up space here at Sunnybank Mills where they were going to knock a building down. And I think they said: 'What harm can it possibly do to let them have this building that's gonna be knocked down?'.

"And so once a month, we put on a night, and it was very, eclectic. We'd have a theatre show, a comedian, a band. No one knew what they were going to get."

Initially expecting a small audience, the events drew nearly 200 attendees, and kept selling out for four years. When the building was eventually torn down, the team moved their shows to various venues around the village.

The events venue has hosted everything from John Baptiste to Public Image Ltd. and Gary Delaney. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

Throughout this period, they stayed in touch with Sunnybank Mills, planning to return as soon as a suitable space became available. That opportunity came just as the pandemic hit.

Dick said: "Lockdown, in some respects, was good for us, because it gave us the space so we could get the place ready and get it renovated, and make it a more professionalised operation.

"So we've kitted out properly. We've got a lovely bar. We've got a great sound system and lighting and everything."

The Old Woollen takes inspiration from Batley Variety Club, the legendary West Yorkshire venue that hosted stars like Louis Armstrong, Shirley Bassey, and Tom Jones in the 1960s and 70s.

Dick explained: "The guy who ran [the variety club] was quite a chancer. He would get, he would get suitcases full of money and take them to America and go: 'Right, who's coming back to Batley?' and pop it down on the table."

Since opening, The Old Woollen has hosted acts like Phoenix Nights’ John Baptiste, John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd., writer and comedian Gary Delaney, and American hip-hop pioneers Arrested Development.

One standout event is a local favourite: “We do a bingo night for the people, and it’s run by the three of us. It's a little bit of fun, and it sells out for months in advance."

Dick believes the venue’s success lies in its community spirit, especially during a time when independent venues nationwide are struggling:

He explained: "I think you get a really warm welcome here. We've got that personal touch.

“When we started, it was the three of us on the door going: 'Right, we'll get you in'.”

The bar sells more than your average lager, stocking a nice range of German beers. | Jonathan Gawthorpe for National World

Even the bar reflects this ethos, Dick said: “You go to a lot of event venues and it's just horrible, the cheapest beer can get. But we've got some very nice German beers on, so you can get a decent pint."

The variety of events also plays a crucial role: "I love that one minute you've got Prue Leith coming up, you know, who's this TV star from [The Great British] Bake Off.

“Then the next minute, you'll have a fantastic new band playing and a comedian the next night.

“That kind of eclecticism is what makes The Old Woollen special.”