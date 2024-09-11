A proposal to convert a derelict former pub in a Leeds market town into two impressive homes has been approved.

The historic 19th century Man House Hotel on Walkergate in Otley has received a new lease on life.

Having bought the building from Thwaites Brewery in October 2023, the the new owners wrote in the application: “The building has not been lived in since and is not currently habitable due to neglect of the structure over several years.

The Manor House pub in Otley has now closed but the community hopes to revive it. | National World

“Extensive deterioration of the structure has resulted in a leaking roof, deterioration of the plasterwork to the ceilings and walls to the first-floor rooms, damp in the cellar, the property is Grade II listed and is in much need of repair and refurbishment.

“It is the intention of Carleton Homes Development Ltd to restore this mid terrace property back into use as habitable dwellings which were there prior to its use as a pub, and in keeping with the street scene in this residential area of Otley.”

Drawings show House A, which is the eastern plot, which will be a a three-bedroom home which keeps the existing fireplaces and staircase. It would be accessed from the side, through the double timber gates located underneath the existing passageway.

House B, the western plot, will be transformed into a four-bed property, also keeping its original fireplaces and staircase, which would be accessed directly from Walkergate.

Externally, the north façade would be kept in keeping with the Grade II listed building and other houses on the street, while the current pub signage will be removed.

Two separate gardens will be constructed in the south-facing yard, both featuring private patios and lawns.

The chief planning officer wrote in a report that the proposal provides two good quality family homes with a “very sustainable location”, and that the proposal will “result in the loss of a public house defined as a community asset”.

The officer added: “In reaching a planning balance it is considered that the change of use of the vacant Grade II Listed to two family dwellings including the sympathetic works proposed to facilitate the change outweighs the harm that will result from the loss of a public house defined as a community asset with the Otley Neighbourhood Plan.

“As such, it is recommended that, on balance, planning permission should be granted subject to conditions.”