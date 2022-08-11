Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting has been called this week to discuss a community bid for the Manor House in Otley following news of its potential sale.

The current owners, Thwaites, first said they were selling up back in May and their tenants left last month.

Their announcement triggered a six-month moratorium as part of the Asset of Community Value legislation, meaning local people have until November 13 to raise the funds to buy it.

The Manor House pub in Otley has now closed but the community hopes to revive it.

Now the Otley Community Pub group is inviting all those interested in supporting a bid to join them at Otley Rugby Club from 7.30pm on Friday August 12.

Group member Lisa Herries said: "The Manor House is a cherished Otley pub and there is a real opportunity for a community bid to create Otley's first community-owned pub.

"We hope that anyone interested in being part of a community bid will come along and have a drink and a chat about how we might progress with a campaign, with the support of the Plunkett Foundation who assist pub bids up and down the country."

In order to establish a community pub, applicants must show how keeping the pub open will benefit the community and how local residents are involved in its activities.

They can do this by providing additional services such as childcare facilities, post office services, or book exchanges.

The Foundation describes community pubs as having an open and voluntary membership, giving members part-ownership. They actively encourage people to invest in member shares, which tend to be set at reasonable prices to ensure affordability.

The Manor House, which dates back to the 19th century, was well known for its folk music, sessions, and open mic evenings.

Rob Skinner, who chairs the separate Otley Pub Club, said: "The Manor House is an iconic Otley pub, a key part of the Otley pub scene and one that was both successful and popular until the Covid pandemic. Under the right ownership, it can be successful and popular again.”