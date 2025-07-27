For sale in Leeds: Rural luxury meets modern living at Low Park Farm – 5-bed home with lake and open-plan design

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

This exceptional five-bedroom luxury property just northeast of Leeds is on the market for £2,395,000.

Low Park Farm, dating back to the 1800s, is a delightful rural home on Chantry Lane in Hazlewood, near Tadcaster, boasting high-end finishes throughout. It is set on approximately five acres of land featuring a natural wild swimming lake and serene countryside views.

Step inside and be instantly swept away by the stylish interior, comprising open-plan kitchen and living areas complete with underfloor heating, a dual-aspect fireplace and bespoke glass staircase rising to the first floor.

The lounge is the ideal spot for relaxation with bi-folding doors opening onto a spacious patio and a central media wall for optimal viewing pleasure.

Upstairs, the opulent landing leads to five bedrooms, four of which are en suite. The principal bedroom is particularly impressive with its own dressing room and en suite.

Outside, the gated driveway and garage offer lots of space for multiple vehicles. The grounds offer landscaped gardens and a natural swimming lake with sloping beach surrounded by peaceful countryside. Leeds, York, and the town of Tadcaster are all just a short drive away.

Take a look inside -

Exterior

1. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Exterior | Butler Ridge

Reception room

2. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Reception room | Butler Ridge

Feature fireplace

3. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Feature fireplace | Butler Ridge

Kitchen

4. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Kitchen | Butler Ridge

Patio doors

5. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Patio doors | Butler Ridge

Dining area

6. Chantry Lane, Hazlewood, Tadcaster LS24

Dining area | Butler Ridge

