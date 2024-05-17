7 of the best open water swimming spots in and near Leeds including Leeds Dock and Yorkshire Dales

From Leeds Dock to the Yorkshire Dales, there are plenty of safe wild swimming spots to explore this summer.

We are lucky to be surrounded by so many idyllic locations and open water.

And as the weather gets warmer, we have rounded a few places in and near Leeds that will cool you off recommended by locals and our readers.

Please be aware of the dangers of open water swimming, how to stay safe and attend supervised sessions when available.

Here are seven of the best open water swimming spots near us.

In partnership with Love Open Water and NOWCA, open water swimming is available at Leeds Dock.

1. Leeds Dock

There are several places you can access the river in Otley, including by Wharfebank Mills and by Otley Police Station.

2. Otley

The Yorkshire Dales National Park is another fantastic spot for wild swimming. Pictured is Catrigg Force. The waterfall has 2 main drops of about 20 feet into a pool popular for wild swimming.

3. The Yorkshire Dales

Bowers Lake at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve its is another great spot for open water swimming, recommended by YEP readers.

4. St Aidan’s Nature Reserve

Wetherby is another good location for swimming in the Wharfe, with a small pebble beach near to the swimming spot. It recently got the green light to be a bathing site.

5. Wetherby

The Lido in Knaresborough is another YEP reader recommendation for ideal open water swimming spots. Pictured is river Nidd.

6. Knaresborough Lido

