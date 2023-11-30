A luxury apartment complex in Leeds has announced it will be not be charging its new residents rent in the month of January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This December, The Junction, located in Whitehall, has launched an exclusive Christmas offer where its brand-new residents will be able to secure their stylish flats and have their January rent completely free of charge.

The Junction said it understands the importance of a seamless relocation and aims to alleviate financial pressures by providing a rent-free January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special offer, given to those who complete their move-in process by December 31, adhering to the standard procedures such as passing referencing checks, is designed to strike a perfect balance, allowing residents to enjoy the festivities without worrying about the financial strain that often accompanies the start of the new year.

The Junction is offering one month free of rent this January to all of its new residents. Photo: The Junction

The promotion is applicable to 12-month leases, allowing tenants to ring in the New Year with the joy of free rent for January.

The Junction has also curated a series of community events to foster a sense of togetherness and celebration during the holiday season.

Residents are invited to participate in a variety of activities, including bauble painting with TYRO Studios and a Christmas fancy dress competition for pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festivities continue with a residents' Christmas party, a Christmas light switch-on event featuring stalls from Cheesy Living Co and The Plant Point, and a delightful wine tasting experience with Vinceremos.

Johnathan Lloyd, general manager of The Junction, said: “This is our first Christmas at The Junction, so we want to make it magical for our residents; with over 400 people now living here in our community, we’re expecting a very joyful festive season.

"We’ll be lighting up Monkbridge Viaduct so everyone can come and enjoy our secret garden – it’s the perfect spot to bring up a coffee or hot chocolate!”.