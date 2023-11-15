A crane “fault” that that led to the evacuation of offices near a building site in Leeds has been reported to a government body that oversees health and safety, the council has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were dramatic scenes in Whitehall Road yesterday (November 14) afternoon, when the emergency services rushed to a new development on the banks of the River Aire after what police described as an “industrial incident”.

Workers in the neighbouring Wellington Place office development were evacuated, causing significant traffic delays as cars tried to leave the city centre. There were also delays to train services. A significant stretch of Whitehall Road was closed in the early afternoon, although it reopened at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowmer and Kirkland, the principal contractor of the under-construction Whitehall Riverside development where the problem was reported, confirmed that it came after engineers “identified a fault with one of our site cranes”.

There were dramatic scenes in Whitehall Road on November 14 after a fault with a crane on a nearby building site. Leeds City Council has confirmed that the incident has been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.

Now, Leeds City Council has told the YEP that yesterday’s incident has been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.

In a statement, the authority said: “Upon the declaration of a major incident at Whitehall Waterfront yesterday, we worked with emergency services to put in place the necessary road closures immediately and update the public through all appropriate channels.