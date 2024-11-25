Inside, the home features a spacious entrance hall with storage, stairs to the first floor a guest WC, an office with fitted furniture, and a full-length living room with an exposed brick inglenook fireplace.

There is an impressively large dining kitchen with a utility room and a surprisingly large conservatory with views and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom also benefits from its own en-suite with His & Hers and a double walk-in shower.

On this floor is also a generous house bathroom with a freestanding bath and a separate walk-in shower.

On the top floor is an extra double bedroom perfect for teenagers for guests. There is also a study area and a dressing room with fitted cupboards.

Outside, the home enjoys a generous plot of landscaped garden mainly laid to lawn. It is bordered by established plants and bushes and sits behind a secure electric gate to the front.

To the rear garden is a generous Indian stone patio an oak tree house and a luxurious garden room with TV, drinks fridge and heating.

