The substantial five-bedroom detached family home is located on Walsh Lane in New Farnley and is on the market with Dacre, Son and Hartley for £750,000.
Inside, the home features a spacious entrance hall with storage, stairs to the first floor a guest WC, an office with fitted furniture, and a full-length living room with an exposed brick inglenook fireplace.
There is an impressively large dining kitchen with a utility room and a surprisingly large conservatory with views and access to the rear garden.
On the first floor are four double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom also benefits from its own en-suite with His & Hers and a double walk-in shower.
On this floor is also a generous house bathroom with a freestanding bath and a separate walk-in shower.
On the top floor is an extra double bedroom perfect for teenagers for guests. There is also a study area and a dressing room with fitted cupboards.
Outside, the home enjoys a generous plot of landscaped garden mainly laid to lawn. It is bordered by established plants and bushes and sits behind a secure electric gate to the front.
To the rear garden is a generous Indian stone patio an oak tree house and a luxurious garden room with TV, drinks fridge and heating.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.