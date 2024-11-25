A look inside an impressive New Farnley home with luxurious conservatory and garden house for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

This extravagant Leeds home is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1997.

The substantial five-bedroom detached family home is located on Walsh Lane in New Farnley and is on the market with Dacre, Son and Hartley for £750,000.

Inside, the home features a spacious entrance hall with storage, stairs to the first floor a guest WC, an office with fitted furniture, and a full-length living room with an exposed brick inglenook fireplace.

There is an impressively large dining kitchen with a utility room and a surprisingly large conservatory with views and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom also benefits from its own en-suite with His & Hers and a double walk-in shower.

On this floor is also a generous house bathroom with a freestanding bath and a separate walk-in shower.

On the top floor is an extra double bedroom perfect for teenagers for guests. There is also a study area and a dressing room with fitted cupboards.

Outside, the home enjoys a generous plot of landscaped garden mainly laid to lawn. It is bordered by established plants and bushes and sits behind a secure electric gate to the front.

To the rear garden is a generous Indian stone patio an oak tree house and a luxurious garden room with TV, drinks fridge and heating.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Walsh Lane, New Farnley Leeds, LS12

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice