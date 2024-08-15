13 of the most expensive properties in Leeds currently on the market including a country house for £2.5 million

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

LS is full of extraordinary homes - from grand period country homes to exclusive modern luxury homes with indoor pools.

From affluent areas in the city such as Alwoodley, to smaller villages with large homes such as Linton or Scarcroft, there is no shortage of luxury homes.

Yorkshire Evening Post has looked at some of the most expensive homes in the LS postcode area - including areas such as Tadcaster and Ilkley - currently listed on the property market.

Here are 13 of the most expensive properties in Leeds currently listed on Rightmove - from a £5 million home on Wigton Lane to large stone built farms surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

Lowfield Farm sits of 12 acres of land and paddocks and has been listed on the market for £2,500,000.

1. Aberford Road, Barwick-In-Elmet, LS15

Lowfield Farm sits of 12 acres of land and paddocks and has been listed on the market for £2,500,000. | North Residential

Photo Sales
This traditional stone built farmhouse surrounded by open countryside is for sale with a guide price of £1,800,000.

2. Denton, Ilkley, LS29

This traditional stone built farmhouse surrounded by open countryside is for sale with a guide price of £1,800,000. | Tranmer White

Photo Sales
This stunning luxury detached home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for £1,695,000.

3. Gilstead Way, Ilkley, LS29

This stunning luxury detached home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for £1,695,000. | Dacre Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Near Tadcaster is this detached period country home with vast gardens and land, on the market for £2,500,000.

4. Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster, LS24

Near Tadcaster is this detached period country home with vast gardens and land, on the market for £2,500,000. | Blenkin & Co

Photo Sales
This luxurious seven-bedroom detached home is for sale with estate agent Purplebricks for a whopping £5,000,000.

5. Ling Lane, Leeds, LS14

This luxurious seven-bedroom detached home is for sale with estate agent Purplebricks for a whopping £5,000,000. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
This truly unique home has a total of eight bedrooms, an indoor pool and a sauna, and is on the market for £3,250,000.

6. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, LS14

This truly unique home has a total of eight bedrooms, an indoor pool and a sauna, and is on the market for £3,250,000. | Beadnall & Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesLeedsYorkshire Evening PostIlkleyTadcasterScarcroft

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.