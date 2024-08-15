From affluent areas in the city such as Alwoodley, to smaller villages with large homes such as Linton or Scarcroft, there is no shortage of luxury homes.
Yorkshire Evening Post has looked at some of the most expensive homes in the LS postcode area - including areas such as Tadcaster and Ilkley - currently listed on the property market.
Here are 13 of the most expensive properties in Leeds currently listed on Rightmove - from a £5 million home on Wigton Lane to large stone built farms surrounded by beautiful countryside.
