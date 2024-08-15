From affluent areas in the city such as Alwoodley, to smaller villages with large homes such as Linton or Scarcroft, there is no shortage of luxury homes.

Yorkshire Evening Post has looked at some of the most expensive homes in the LS postcode area - including areas such as Tadcaster and Ilkley - currently listed on the property market.

Here are 13 of the most expensive properties in Leeds currently listed on Rightmove - from a £5 million home on Wigton Lane to large stone built farms surrounded by beautiful countryside.

1 . Aberford Road, Barwick-In-Elmet, LS15 Lowfield Farm sits of 12 acres of land and paddocks and has been listed on the market for £2,500,000. | North Residential Photo Sales

2 . Denton, Ilkley, LS29 This traditional stone built farmhouse surrounded by open countryside is for sale with a guide price of £1,800,000. | Tranmer White Photo Sales

3 . Gilstead Way, Ilkley, LS29 This stunning luxury detached home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for £1,695,000. | Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster, LS24 Near Tadcaster is this detached period country home with vast gardens and land, on the market for £2,500,000. | Blenkin & Co Photo Sales

5 . Ling Lane, Leeds, LS14 This luxurious seven-bedroom detached home is for sale with estate agent Purplebricks for a whopping £5,000,000. | Purplebricks Photo Sales