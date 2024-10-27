Estate agent Hunters is looking for offers in the region of £630,000 for this charming home on Back Lane in New Farnley, near the border with neighbouring Leeds areas Gildersome and Drighlington.
Inside, the property boasts an impressive kitchen/family room with bi-folding doors, a generous living room with a contemporary media wall, an office/guest room and a utility room and guest WC on the ground floor.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with mezzanine and en suite, three additional good-size double bedrooms and a luxurious house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.
Outside, the residence boasts a remote electric gate accessing a driveway with ample parking for four to six vehicles. The rear garden extends to the side of the house and is fully enclosed and beautifully landscaped.
The side garden has a pergola with external lighting, a heater and speakers.
