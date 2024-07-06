Lingwood is located on a beautifully landscaped 0.75 acre plot with over 7,700 square feet of luxurious living space.

On the ground floor are two large living room, one of them doubling as games room with access to a bar, cinema room and a large indoor pool with leisure complex.

Here is also a large open kitchen and diner as well as utility room.

On the first floor are five well proportioned bedrooms, all with their own en suite, while the main and second bedrooms also have their own dressing rooms.

Here is also a gym and recovery room, adding to the luxury of the home.

The gardens feature stone flatted patio, large lawned area and a a beautiful wooded area with pathways and various plants, shrubs and flowers.